Newport Aquarium closed until further notice due to power outage

NEWPORT, KY (FOX19) -

Newport Aquarium is closed Saturday, June 3, until further notice.

Officials posted to social media that Duke Energy Crews are working to make repairs following a power outage.

The aquarium says it's running on backup generators and all animals are okay.

If you pre-purchased a ticket, you will be reimbursed or the ticket can be used at a later date.

