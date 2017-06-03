All lanes on Eastbound I-275 at US-50 closed after crash - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

All lanes on Eastbound I-275 at US-50 closed after crash

LAWRENCEBURG, IN (FOX19) -

All lanes on Eastbound Interstate 275  at US-50 in Lawrenceburg, Indiana are closed after a crash involving a semi and multiple other vehicles. 

Greendale police say they are trying to clear the highway of the truck's cargo and are telling motorists to expect delays. 

It is unclear what caused the crash and if there are any injuries. 

