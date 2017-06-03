XU baseball stays alive in NCAA Tourney

Xavier beat Radford 3-1 Saturday to keep their season alive in the NCAA Tournament.



Facing elimination with a loss, XU starting pitcher Garrett Schilling threw seven innings and only allowed one run as Xavier won its fifth ever NCAA Tournament game.



“Just really proud of how our guys responded today,” said head coach Scott Googins. “We didn’t score as many runs as I hoping to, but with (Schilling and Trey Schramm) on the mound, we didn’t have to.”



Nate Soria drove in his third run of the Louisville regional and the Musketeers manufactured two more runs to win their first game of the weekend.



They’ll play the loser of tonight’s Louisville/Oklahoma game Sunday at 1 p.m. and would advance to the regional championship with a win.





Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.