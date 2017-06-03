President Trump briefed by national security team on situation in London

President Donald Trump has been briefed by his national security team on the situation in London, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said on Twitter Saturday.

Little information is confirmed in London right now, no public officials have issued statements. Local reports say a van mowed into a group of pedestrians on the London Bridge.

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Some witnesses say shots were heard about 10 minutes after the bridge incident. There are also reports of a separate knife attack not far from the bridge.

Authorities have not provided details on casualties.

