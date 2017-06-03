President Trump briefed by national security team on situation i - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

President Trump briefed by national security team on situation in London

Posted by Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
President Donald Trump has been briefed by his national security team on the situation in London, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said on Twitter Saturday. 

Little information is confirmed in London right now, no public officials have issued statements. Local reports say a van mowed into a group of pedestrians on the London Bridge. 

Some witnesses say shots were heard about 10 minutes after the bridge incident. There are also reports of a separate knife attack not far from the bridge. 

Authorities have not provided details on casualties. 

