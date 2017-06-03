President Trump to visit Cincinnati area to outline vision for overhauling infrastructure

He told police he was a tossing smoke bombs from has balcony to test them for the Fourth of July.Full Story >
He told police he was a tossing smoke bombs from has balcony to test them for the Fourth of July.Full Story >
A woman who acted heroically when a speeding car crashed into her and others and left them with serious injuries is to receive a commendation.Full Story >
A woman who acted heroically when a speeding car crashed into her and others and left them with serious injuries is to receive a commendation.Full Story >
A teen boy faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of putting a pressure cooker under his ex-girlfriend's bed.Full Story >
A teen boy faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of putting a pressure cooker under his ex-girlfriend's bed.Full Story >
Portland police released a video of the man they believe stole Rick Best's wedding ring and backpack after Best was attacked.Full Story >
Portland police released a video of the man they believe stole Rick Best's wedding ring and backpack after Best was attacked.Full Story >
Police in Jupiter, FL, have released a video showing a disoriented Tiger Woods at a police station where he was taking a breathalyzer test.Full Story >
Police in Jupiter, FL, have released a video showing a disoriented Tiger Woods at a police station where he was taking a breathalyzer test.Full Story >