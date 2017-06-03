President Trump to visit Cincinnati area to outline vision for overhauling infrastructure

President Donald Trump on Wednesday will be in the Cincinnati area as part of a week-long effort to lay out his vision to overhaul the country’s infrastructure, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The president’s aggressive infrastructure push, which includes a speech at the Ohio River, comes amid a potentially damning testimony from former FBI director, James Comey on Wednesday. The administration will spend the week refocusing attention on a core promise to launch a massive $1 trillion infrastructure effort which could find bipartisan support and resistance from fiscal conservatives.

So far the White House has offered few specifics on infrastructure outside of a six page fact sheet that outlined $200 billion in federal spending over the next decade on projects such as bridges, railroads and expanding broadband.

Trump will kick-off his push called "infrastructure week" Monday in the Rose Garden proposing privatizing air traffic control, according to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

FOX19 NOW will update this story when the White House finalizes when and where the president will deliver his announcement.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.