Missing 4-year-old found in Hidden Valley Lake

Posted by Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN (FOX19) -

A 4-year-old girl that was reported missing was pulled from Hidden Valley Lake in Dearborn County Saturday evening, police say. 

It is unclear what condition the child is in or how she ended up at the lake.

