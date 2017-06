Cincinnati police are investigating after a person was found shot early Sunday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of East McMillan and Vine streets.

One person was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds.

No word on the victim's condition or whether police have a suspect.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.