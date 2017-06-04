Firefighter hurt battling flames in Millvale - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Firefighter hurt battling flames in Millvale

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Raycom Media/file Raycom Media/file
MILLVALE, OH (FOX19) -

A firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling flames Saturday night.

Crews were called to the 2100 block of Weron Lane around 9:30 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the first floor of a two story home.

The fire was put out within five minutes and crews did not find anyone inside the home.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury. 

One adult and one child were displaced.

Damage is estimated at $20,000.

The cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly