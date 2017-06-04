Firefighter hurt battling flames in Millvale

Raycom Media/file MILLVALE, OH (FOX19) -
A firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling flames Saturday night.
Crews were called to the 2100 block of Weron Lane around 9:30 p.m.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the first floor of a two story home.
The fire was put out within five minutes and crews did not find anyone inside the home.
One adult and one child were displaced.
Damage is estimated at $20,000.
The cause remains under investigation.
