Firefighter hurt battling flames in Millvale

A firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling flames Saturday night.

Crews were called to the 2100 block of Weron Lane around 9:30 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the first floor of a two story home.

The fire was put out within five minutes and crews did not find anyone inside the home.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury.

One adult and one child were displaced.

Damage is estimated at $20,000.

The cause remains under investigation.

