New low-cost carrier lands at CVG

HEBRON, KY (FOX19) -

Travelers now have another low-cost option when flying out of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Southwest began service from CVG on Sunday.

The airline will start with eight daily flights: five to Chicago-Midway and three to Baltimore/Washington.

A flight from Chicago-Midway landed just before 8:30 a.m. The first passengers were given gifts upon arrival.

Southwest flies to 101 destinations in 9 countries and serves 100 million customers each year. 

