I-75 NB near Lockland Split closed due to crash - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

I-75 NB near Lockland Split closed due to crash

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

A crash has shut down I-75 northbound near the Lockland split.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. at the Shepherd Lane exit, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

No word on injuries.

Dispatchers did not have an estimate as to when the highway would reopen.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly