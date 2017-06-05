Summer feeding program for schoolchildren starts Monday

A lot of Greater Cincinnati kids will have full bellies this summer thanks to a widespread program now in its 13th year.

Whole Again Summer Food and Enrichment Program is officially opening up all of its sites Monday, 31 in total.

In the next 11 weeks, staffers and volunteers will feed over 2,000 Greater Cincinnati schoolchildren daily.

Breakfast and lunch are offered free of charge at locations across the area.

Volunteers say they hope to bridge the gap for many area students who rely on school funded meals during the school year.

Later this morning dozens of children will get free meals here. More on @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/fOgW7qGuuX — Sara Celi (@SaraGCeli) June 5, 2017

