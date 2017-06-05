Overturned semi slows traffic on WB Ronald Reagan before Colerain Ave

An overturned semi tractor-trailer was slowing traffic on westbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway during the morning commute Monday.

The right lane has reopened, but traffic delays are heavy in the area.

Crews responded to reports of a semi rolling over into the median about 7:15 a.m.

The driver was spotted out of the vehicle and walking around, dispatchers said.

Initial reports indicated he was not hurt.

TRAFFIC ALERT: WB Ronald Reagan Hwy remains shut down before Colerain Avenue due to overturned semi.https://t.co/s2idI3FLNG pic.twitter.com/mREmWKAYuN — FOX19 (@FOX19) June 5, 2017

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.