Overturned semi slows traffic on WB Ronald Reagan before Colerain Ave

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
SPRINGFIELD TWP, OH (FOX19) -

An overturned semi tractor-trailer was slowing traffic on westbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway during the morning commute Monday.

The right lane has reopened, but traffic delays are heavy in the area.

Crews responded to reports of a semi rolling over into the median about 7:15 a.m.

The driver was spotted out of the vehicle and walking around, dispatchers said.

Initial reports indicated he was not hurt.

