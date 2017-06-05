Community remembers 5-year-old drowning victim

A memorial grew on Sunday, one day after a 5-year-old girl drowned in an Indiana lake.

Josephine Ohlhaut was pulled out of the water at Hidden Valley Lake on Saturday evening.

"The sweetest girl you'll ever see," said her uncle, Patrick Green. "Just happy, full of love, just absolutely tragic life cut too short."

Green was among some of the family members who went to see the growing memorial at the lake.

"It's been incredibly difficult, they're holding up but as you expect, lot of pain," said Green.

Dearborn County Coroner Steve Callahan said the incident happened in 3.5 feet of water.

"The findings were consistent with a drowning," said Callahan. "Didn't find any physical abuse, any signs of neglect or any of that stuff. It looks like a tragic accident."

Investigators were back on the water Sunday.

Signs posted around the beach notified beach goers that it was closed.

People from the community stopped by and dropped off stuffed animals, flowers and balloons.

"You think about your own kid and then you really do think about the parents and when the kid was missing and probably how scared they were and to find out that your kid had drown is probably just something you hate to ever think," said Hidden Valley resident Patrick Beairsto.

"We greatly appreciate the show of support from the community we've had a lot of outreach, a lot of love shared," said Green.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.