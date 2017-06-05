Recipe: Brownie Bottom Peanut Butter Pie

A homemade "Brownie Bottom Peanut Butter Pie" for dad is perfect for Father's Day.

RECIPE: Gluten Free Version Included

You will need:

1 package King Arthur GF Brownie Mix

(You can make GF brownies from scratch, if you like)

Not Gluten Free??—Use your favorite boxed brownie mix.

Heavy Whipping Cream- 1 Cup

Sugar 1 TBS

Vanilla 1 tsp

tiny pinch of salt

Cream Cheese 1 brick-softened

Confectioner's Sugar 1 Cup

Peanut Butter 1 Cup

Reese's Cups-original (6) chopped, plus extra for decoration if desired

***Using one package of King Arthur GF Brownie Mix or Regular Brownie Mix

Make according to package instructions....

Fill a lightly greased,10 inch spring-form pan with brownie batter.

**If you do not have a spring form pan, you can make this in a 9x9 square baking pan, simply cut dessert into squares to serve.

Bake according to directions on box, (mine baked for 37 minutes) Be sure a toothpick comes out clean from the center.

Let brownies cool in the pan.

After brownies are cooled...

Using a hand mixer:

In a medium bowl add:

1 Cup of heaving whipping cream

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 TBS sugar

tiny pinch of salt

Beat on medium and then high, until it's light and airy whipped cream 4-6 minutes

Set aside.

In a large bowl

Mix (no need to change or clean off the beaters)

1 - 8 ounce brick of softened cream cheese

beat until light and smooth -2 minutes

Add:

1 cup of confectioner's sugar mix until combined.

Add:

1 cup of creamy GF peanut butter.

(I used Jiff...I am not sure how all-natural butters would do)

Mix in peanut butter until just combined. (Read labels if making GF version)

Gently fold in the whipped cream using a rubber spatula until no streaks of white are visible.

Fold in 6 chopped Reese's cups (Be sure to read the label, original Reese's

cups are labeled GF as of this printing 2016)

Pour the peanut butter mixture over the cooled brownies.

Spread the mixture all the way to the edges.

Gently tap the pan on the counter three times to remove any excess air pockets.

Refrigerate the Peanut Butte Pie for 24 hours before serving for best results.

Decorate to with peanut butter cups and a chocolate drizzle.

Remove spring form from around the pan and serve in wedge shapes.

