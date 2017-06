Recipe: Pasta Shells with Peas and Ham

Mavis Linnemann-Clark, with Delish Dish, has this recipe for Pasta Shells with Peas and Ham:

INGREDIENTS

1 pound small pasta shells or macaroni

2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

5 garlic cloves thinly sliced

One 10-­-ounce Package frozen peas

¼ pound chopped ham or prosciutto

1¼ cups heavy cream or half and half

1 cup chicken stock or low-­-sodium broth

¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan

¼ cup fresh chopped dill

¼ cup fresh chopped basil

Salt & Pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

1. In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the pasta shells until al dente. Drain the shells and return them to the pot. Toss with 1 teaspoon of the olive

oil to prevent sticking.

2. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the garlic and cook over moderate heat until golden, about 4 minutes. Add the peas and ham and cook until the peas are hot and the ham is lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Add the cream and stock and simmer over moderate heat until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes.

3. Stir the cream sauce into the shells. Add the Parmesan and dill and season with salt and pepper. Serve in bowls.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.