Lane closures start Monday for re-paving on I-71

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

Work crews will begin pavement work on Interstate 71 Monday night. 

This will require various lane closures this week.

The lane closures will be from Ridge Avenue to Victory Parkway from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly.

Crews will continue working tonight through Saturday, June 10. In addition, they will be closing the ramps from Dana Avenue and Montgomery Road to southbound I-71. 

The ramps will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 9.

The easiest alternate around the ramp closure is to head north on I-71 to the Smith Edwards exit, turn left and re-enter south on I-71.

All road work is contingent upon weather.

