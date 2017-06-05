FC Cincinnati to play international friendly against team from Spain's La Liga

Over 35,000 fans watched FC Cincinnati take on English Premier League's Crystal Palace in their first ever international friendly last July. (FOX19 NOW/Jeremy Rauch)

FC Cincinnati's summer international friendly match will be against a team from Spain's La Liga, FCC President and General Manager Jeff Berding announced Monday.

Their opponent should be announced later Monday.

The international friendly will be played at Nippert Stadium on Monday, July 24.

La Liga is the top professional association division in the Spanish football league system. It's considered one of the most popular professional sports leagues in the world.

The league includes Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, Sevilla, Villarreal and Valencia.

July's international friendly will be the second ever for FC Cincinnati.

Last year, English Premier League's Crystal Palace came into a rocking Nippert Stadium with a sellout crowd of 35,061 fans and beat FC Cincinnati 2-0 in the franchise’s first ever international friendly.

