Mt. Healthy Police seek to identify purse thief

Police are asking for help to find a woman accused of stealing a purse.

A surveillance photo of the suspect was released Monday morning.

Investigators said she took a purse that had been left inside a parked vehicle at the Mt. Healthy Speedway on June 2. The owner was inside the store at the time of the theft, according to police.

The suspect left in a red Chevrolet.

If you have any information, you're asked to call (513) 728-3182.

