Death penalty trial begins for accused I-75 shooter

Officers with guns drawn as seen by a motorist on the opposite side of I-75. From Mike N.

A helicopter view shows police investigating on I-75 between State Routes 63 and 122 more than three hours after the incident. (FOX19)

The trial of a man facing the death penalty for allegedly kidnapping his estranged girlfriend from Kentucky and then killing her on Interstate 75 will begin Monday.

Terry Froman, 43, of Brookport, Illinois, is accused of fatally shooting 34-year-old Kim Thomas inside his stopped vehicle on the interstate near Middletown in September 2014.

Thomas' son Michael Mohney was also shot and killed in the process of the abduction.

Authorities say Froman fled the scene and traveled to his mother's residence in Paducah, located about 25 miles north of Mayfield. Froman's mother told police her son was covered in blood when he arrived to her home, according to Graves County officials.

Froman then drove to Ohio where authorities pulled him over on I-75 North between State Routes 63 and 122. Police say they found Thomas dead inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

He then turned the gun on himself in a suicide attempt.

Froman faces aggravated murder and kidnapping charges in both states.

