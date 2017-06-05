Fiona makes surprise appearances at Hippo Cove

Planning a trip to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens?

If you're lucky, you might just see the world's favorite preemie hippo.

The zoo said Monday that Fiona has short periods of chaperoned access to the outside pool during normal hours.

So you might just get to see the hippo for yourself!

The zoo said there is no set schedule for these appearances.

Fiona has short periods of chaperoned access to outside pool during Zoo hours,but still no set schedule. Consider it a bonus if you see her! pic.twitter.com/ogBYdQkAbJ — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) June 5, 2017

Still no word on when Fiona will officially be on display.

A Reddit user also reported seeing Fiona for an impromptu swim on Friday night.

