Hamilton teen accused of killing father won't be tried as adult

The Hamilton 14-year-old charged with aggravated murder in the shooting death of her father will not be tried as an adult, said Butler County Juvenile Justice Center director Rob Clevenger.

The girl will also remain at the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center until her next pretrial hearing on June 27.

Court documents state the teen retrieved a firearm, loaded it and shot her father in the head in an attempt to kill him.

The girl was arrested in February shortly after calling 911 about and telling a dispatcher: "Can somebody come and put me in handcuffs? ... I just shot my dad," according to a recording of the call.

When Hamilton police responded to the family home on Millvale Avenue, they said they found her father, James Ponder, 71, shot in the face.

Ponder was alive when he was taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital in an ambulance and then flown via AirCare to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police said. He succumbed to his injures at UC Medical Center.

Investigators called the shooting an "isolated domestic situation."

Few other details have been released.

