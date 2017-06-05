White House reveals location for President Trump's speech in Cincinnati

President Donald Trump is planning a speech in Cincinnati Wednesday as part of his major push to promote a $1 trillion overhaul for the nation's roads and bridges.

The White House confirmed Air Force one is scheduled to arrive at Lunken Airport around 1 p.m. ahead of President Trump's speech at the Rivertowne Marina. The marina is located on Kellogg Avenue in the city's East End.

During remarks at the Rose Garden Monday, Trump started his infrastructure push by proposing privatizing air traffic control.

On Wednesday, the President is expected to talk about an effort to modernize American infrastructure - the highway, waterway, electrical and airway systems on which the nation operates.

He'll also meet at the White House with mayors and governors later in the week and speak at the Transportation Department about regulations involving roads and railways.

Trump's infrastructure plan has been a key item on his agenda, but it's been overshadowed by ongoing probes into whether Trump campaign officials or associates colluded with Russian officials to influence the 2016 election.

The White House announced Trump's visit over the weekend and revealed the location for his speech in a press briefing released Monday. It's not clear if the event is open to the public.

