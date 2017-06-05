Zack Cozart up to 2nd for SS in All-Star voting

Cincinnati Reds' Zack Cozart hits a two-run single off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Dan Otero in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Cincinnati. The Reds won 5-1. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Zack Cozart and outfielder Adam Duvall are listed among the leaders in online fan voting for the National League All-Star team.

Cozart moved up to second place among shortstops with 547,750 votes. He still is behind Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager (604,783 votes).

Cozart leads all NL shortstops in hitting, hits, triples, HR, extra-base hits, total bases, RBI, slugging percentage and on-base percentage

He is aiming for his first Midsummer Classic appearance.

Duvall appeared at No. 13 for the list of outfielders with 234,099 votes.

Duvall leads all NL left fielders in extra-base hits and RBI and is tied for the lead at that position in HR.

Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper leads all NL players with 1,459,235 votes.

Voting continues until June 29. The 88th All-Star Game takes place July 11 in Miami.

Fans can vote for Cozart and Duvall here.

