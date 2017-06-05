VIDEO: Cincinnati firefighters rescue fawn from storm sewer - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

VIDEO: Cincinnati firefighters rescue fawn from storm sewer

Posted by Nathan Vicar, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Facebook/Ohio Association of Professional Fire Fighters) (Source: Facebook/Ohio Association of Professional Fire Fighters)
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

The Cincinnati Fire Department had an unlikely rescue Sunday that was caught on camera.

Local 46 Unit One rescued a fawn from a storm sewer. No word exactly where the fawn was rescued. 

The fawn was struggling to get lose as it was pulled out.

Firefighter said the fawn was set free in the nearby woods. 

