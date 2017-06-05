Thad Matta out at Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Thad Matta gestures during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament against Rutgers, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Washington. Rutgers won 66-57. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Thad Matta is out as the head basketball coach at The Ohio State University.

Matta, the school leader in wins and games coached, is stepping down at OSU after 13 seasons and 337 wins.

“I want to be remembered as a really good person who cared about the university and a guy who cared about his players,” said an emotional Matta at a press conference on Monday. “The wins and losses, those things, they come. We had a stretch here, about a five year stretch, where we were we as good as anyone in college basketball. But, I want to be remembered for doing it the right way.”

Matta has battled back and foot problems in recent years and said his sole focus now is on getting healthy.

When asked if he would consider coaching in the future, Matta said, “never say never.”

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith cited losses in recruiting battles as a big reason they decided to make the change.

Matta coached three seasons at Xavier before leaving for Ohio State in 2004.

