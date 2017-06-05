Police: Woman with gun stops purse snatching

A witness with a gun foiled an attempted purse snatching Monday, according to Franklin police.

An elderly female was walking into a business in the 200 block of North Main Street at around 11 a.m. when a man grabbed her purse and took off running.

A woman saw the attempted robbery, pulled out her own weapon and ordered the suspect to drop the victim’s purse, police said.

The suspect dropped the purse before fleeing west toward a bike path.

The woman who stopped the robbery told police the suspect appeared to have a holster and possibly a gun on his hip.

A Franklin K9 unit searched the area, but was unable to locate the suspect.

Police describe the suspect as a middle aged white male, tall, medium build. He was last seen wearing a tan ball cap, black shirt and black or gray shorts.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Scott Brown at 937-746-2882.

