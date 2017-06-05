Camp under the roller coasters at Kings Island in June

What happens when guests go home and Kings Island closes for the night?

The 364-acre amusement and water park is offering guests the opportunity to find out at the third annual Coaster Campout June 9-10.

Once campers arrive and set up their campsite in the evening June 9, they’ll enjoy exclusive ride time from 10:30 p.m. until midnight on The Beast, Backlot Stunt Coaster, Zephyr, Scrambler and Dodgem.

The next morning on June 10, campers will be able to participate in early ride time before the park opens on Diamondback, Mystic Timbers and select rides in Planet Snoopy.

Campsites accommodate up to four people for $200 and include all day park admission June 10.

Reservations can be made online at visitkingsisland.com.

Proceeds from campout ticket sales benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Cedar Fair charities.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.







