Dispatch supervisor pleads guilty to 2 drug charges

A city dispatcher pleaded guilty to two drug charges after U.S. Drug Enforcement Agents said they found, "approximately a couple hundred pounds of marijuana" in her Silverton basement.

Teneal Poole, 36, has been with the city for about 10 years. She was most recently an emergency services dispatch supervisor.

She pleaded guilty to trafficking marijuana and possession of marijuana.

Court documents show Poole told investigators the marijuana belonged to her live-in boyfriend 40-year-old Damian Gray, but she was aware of it.

Gray also pleaded guilty to trafficking marijuana and possession of marijuana.

Poole will be sentenced on July 6.

