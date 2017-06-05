Motorola faces Cincinnati leaders over safety concerns with police radios

Concerns with Cincinnati police radios returned to City Hall Monday.

Officials with the company that provides them, Motorola Solutions, met with Council's Law & Public Safety Committee as the FOP said police radio and dispatch systems haven't been working properly.

"The fact that we have to intervene before individuals like you come here. It's not good," Council Member Yvette Simpson said during the meeting.

Some committee members reserved their toughest words for software company TriTech. The company provides the CAD, or computer aided dispatch system, to police dispatch.

FOP looks into lawsuit against Motorola over police radios, safety concerns

It's a system in the past through another vendor, that helped dispatchers alert police that someone they've pulled over maybe connected to a crime.

Two weeks ago, a CPD senior operator dispatcher said that was no longer the case.

It's now one of the issues that TriTech reps said has been resolved. It also plans to have all 21 other issues resolved by the middle of next week.

"You have that continued level of commitment from us until all of these are resolved and until we're comfortable and your team is comfortable and the Cincinnati Police Department is comfortable with the resolution," Scott MacDonald with TriTech said.

Committee Chairman Chris Smitherman wasn't pleased with the amount of time it took for the company to respond to the issues.

The company said it first received the issues in February then had a review meeting in April.

"And you have not just my commitment, but that of the company that will continue to resolve the issues, but to continue to make the system better," MacDonald said.

Telecommunications giant, Motorola also addressed the committee when it came to police radios, that reportedly did not work properly during sudden activity or bursts of loud voices. Motorola said it has addressed the issue with the radios except for a few they haven't received yet.

"We tweaked and customized and optimize until they're happy and that was a continuation of what you saw today," John Zidar with Motorola said.

Police kids: Hey, Motorola! Fix your radios, Daddy's life depends on it

FOP President Sgt. Dan Hils also addressed the committee.

"And we do believe there very sincere and they're desire to make sure that police officers are safe when doing their jobs and they're very sincere in wanting to fix these items," he said.

Also being looked at are the police radio emergency alert buttons, and how it can work better for officers.

TriTech is schedule to back with council in two weeks.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

