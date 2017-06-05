Police, family searching for missing Lawrenceburg man

Lawrenceburg Police are searching for a missing man who hasn't been seen for more than a month, and the man's family members believe he could be in danger.



Joshua Batchelor, 37, disappeared April 26. His mother Linda Moehring said that he was at his father's house that day, and his father said he saw Batchelor step outside and thought he was going to smoke, but he never came back.



"It just doesn't make any sense. You feel like he just disappeared," Moehring said.



Moehring said that Batchelor's wallet, cigarettes and lighter were later found inside the home. A short time after that, Batchelor was reportedly spotted walking along State Route 48 without any money or a car.



He hasn't been seen or heard from since, according to his family.



"You have no idea of where they're at. You don't know if they're sick, well, you don't even know if they're gone, if they're dead," Moehring said. "It's a terrible place to be."



Moehring said the father of three's cell phone is also missing. A detective, she said, pulled phone records and discovered Batchelor's phone hasn't had a signal since the day after he disappeared.



FOX19 NOW was told that investigators are worried he could be in danger or the victim of foul play.



"We just want to know," Moehring said. "We just want answers."



While police interview family, friends and possible witnesses and comb through the area he was last seen, Batchelor's family is spreading the word on social media and putting up flyers. They are desperately wishing for a happy ending.



"If your child goes missing, you can't sit back and do nothing. You just can't sit back and do nothing," Moehring said.



Batchelor's mother said that he has used drugs in the past, but said so far, there's no clear connection to that.



She also said that he has never disappeared before or stopped communicating.



Anyone with any tips or information on the case is asked to call the Lawrenceburg Police Department right away. Batchelor's family is urging people to come forward with information.



