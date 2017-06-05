Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal Goshen Twp. crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Monday.

According to police, the accident happened around 5 p.m. on Fay Road west of State Route 48 in Goshen Township.

Investigators said Vivian A Miracle, 24, of Goshen was operating a 2007 Lincoln MKX westbound on Fay Road. The vehicle was also occupied by a rear seat passenger, 4-year-old Aliyah R. Miracle. Vivian Miracle drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Mechanical assistance was required to free Miracle and the child from the vehicle.

Vivian and Aliyah were transported to Bethesda North Hospital.

Aliyah succumbed to her injuries.

Safety restraints were in use at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

