Unusual clouds spotted over the Tri-State

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.Full Story >
You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.Full Story >
Forecasters say Tropical Storm Beatriz will not reach hurricane force, but sustained winds near 45 miles per hour are likely. It could also produce 8 to 12 inches of rain with 20 inches possible in isolated locations of Mexico.Full Story >
Forecasters say Tropical Storm Beatriz will not reach hurricane force, but sustained winds near 45 miles per hour are likely. It could also produce 8 to 12 inches of rain with 20 inches possible in isolated locations of Mexico.Full Story >
The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.Full Story >
The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.Full Story >
President Trump's proposed budget cuts to tsunami warning systems would put thousands of lives at risk, Hawaii tsunami experts say.Full Story >
President Trump's proposed budget cuts to tsunami warning systems would put thousands of lives at risk, Hawaii tsunami experts say.Full Story >