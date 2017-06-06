Recipe: Herb pretzels

Here's Lee Ann Miller's recipe for herb pretzels:

20 oz. small pretzels

½ cup vegetable oil

1 teaspoon dill weed

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 package original dry Ranch Dressing



Combine oil and seasonings together and mix well. Put pretzels in a container with a tight lid. Pour oil mixture over pretzels, put lid on and flip back and forth until oil is soaked in.

