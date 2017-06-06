Recipe: Monster cookies

Here's Lee Ann Miller's recipe for monster cookies:

¾ cup margarine

1 cup white sugar

1 cup brown sugar, lightly packed

4 eggs

1 lb. creamy peanut butter

2-1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1/4 cup all purpose flour

4-1/2 cups oats (I use 2-1/2 cups quick oats & 2 cups rolled oats

½ lb. mini M&M's

12 oz. mini semi-sweet chocolate chips

Cream margarine and sugars well. Add eggs, then the rest of the ingredients. Dough will look & feel wet- don't worry! Form dough into 1-1/2 to 2 inch balls and roll in powdered sugar. After cookies are on the sheet pat down slightly (not flatten, just gently pat down two or three times). Bake at 350 for 8 to 9 minutes. Cookies should be only lightly golden on the edges, be careful not to over bake. Have plenty of cold milk on hand!

