Zoo issues warning about Fiona scam

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is warning Fiona fans about a scam.

Officials said the "Fiona the Baby Hippo" page is not affiliated with the zoo.

"They are claiming they are donating 80% of their shirt sales to the Zoo but this is a total scam," reads the social media post. "We don't believe people that are buying the shirts are even getting them. Please do not support this imposter page."

If you do want official Fiona merchandise, there are a number of options available here. The companies at the provided link are reputable and are donating back to the hippo's care.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

