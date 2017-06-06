Lane and ramp closures set for I-74

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

Work crews need to remove a barrier wall on I-74 around North Bend Road, this means lane and ramp closures this week.

Crews will begin to remove the barrier wall on Thursday, June 8 at 8 p.m.

They will be blocking the left lane of eastbound I-74 just under the North Bend Road overpass.

They will continue to remove the wall blocking the left lane on westbound I-74, at approximately 9 p.m.

All lanes will reopen to traffic by 6 a.m. Friday.

Crews will start blocking the ramp from northbound North Bend Road to westbound I-74 around 11 p.m. as they continue removing the wall.

They will also close the ramp from southbound North Bend Road to eastbound I-74, when they complete the work on the westbound ramp.

The ramps will be reopened by 5 a.m. the following day.

A northbound alternate route is to use North Bend Road to Boomer Road to Race Road to West Fork Road to North Bend Road.

Signs will be in place to alert motorists of the upcoming, lane and ramp closures.

All road work is weather permitting.

