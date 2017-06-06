Overnight lane closures on Ronald Reagan Highway through June - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

Crews are doing pavement work on the Ronald Reagan Highway which requires various lane closures that will continue until June 30.

Crews will be blocking lane in both the east and westbound  directions of Ronald Reagan (SR 126) between Colerain Avenue and Galbraith Road.

The closures will be overnight each week from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following day.

You could always use I-275 or I-74 to avoid delays.

