Colerain Police issue critical missing adult alert

Police are asking for the public's help to find a critical missing adult.

John Aleshire, 44, was last seen on May 28 in the Colerain Township area.

He was driving a red 2003 Dodge 1500 Ram truck with Ohio plate HCP 5948. The truck has flares over the back tires.

Police said Aleshire has not been in contact with his family, friends or employer.

If you see him or his truck, call 911.

