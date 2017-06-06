Oh deer! Cincinnati Police rescue fawn from traffic

Police are being credited with saving a baby deer after it was found running in traffic.

Two Cincinnati Police Officers responded to Columbia Parkway, just below Alms Park, around 12 p.m. Monday.

They found the fawn in traffic and Officer Roger Noe took it to the woods nearest to where it had jumped the wall onto the road, in an effort to reunite it with its mother.

A video showing the rescue was posted to social media.

CPD also reminded the public to leave fawns and other young animals in their environments, because in most cases the mother is nearby.

However, in this case, they said the fawn would not have survived being on a controlled-access highway, if the officers had not stepped in to help.

