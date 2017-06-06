New road widening project on I-75

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

ODOT is beginning a new very large project on Interstate 75, called “Thru the Valley”.

The work is the widening and resurfacing of I-75 from just north of Glendale-Milford Road to south of Shepherd Lane.

The project will stretch for about 1.9 miles of I-75 with a completion date of 2020.

So this could cause delays for the over 10,000 employees of GE.

There will be various lane closures in both the north and southbound lanes I-75 between Glendale-Milford to south of Shepherd Lane. The closures start Tuesday, June 6, and run nightly from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning and continue through Friday, June 9.

There will also be lane closures and traffic shifts on the existing collector ramp (parallel to north and southbound I-75) from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. continuing through Monday, June 12.

There will also be lane closures on Shepherd Avenue for pavement work that will run nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday, June 9.

There will be signs posted and traffic will be maintained in the area.

All work is contingent upon weather.

