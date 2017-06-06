Clermont County recycling site shut down after illegal dumping

A fourth recycling site in Clermont County has been shut down due to illegal dumping.

The latest site to be closed is located at Auxier Trucking & Excavating on Ohio Pike.

"Every week items which were clearly non-recyclables, including furniture, mattresses, plastic playhouses and tires, were being dumped at the site," said Paul Braasch, Director of the Adams-Clermont Solid Waste District.

The service, paid for for the district and provided by Rumpke, is free to residents.

Braasch said an additional crew would have to go to the site each week to remove the illegally dumped trash.

"It is a shame that a few irresponsible individuals caused the end of a valuable service for the public," Braasch said.

He said it's the fourth location discontinued due to illegal dumping.

The Adams-Clermont Solid Waste District will look for an alternative site and provide additional video surveillance at other sites.

