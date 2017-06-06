Attorney says Ray Tensing will testify in murder retrial

Ray Tensing will again take the stand to defend himself in his second murder trial, attorneys revealed during jury selection Tuesday.

The former University of Cincinnati Police Officer testified in his first trial in November 2016. It was the first time he publicly told his story since he shot and killed Samuel DuBose in a 2015 traffic stop.

Tensing, 26, became emotional on the stand as he answered questions and reviewed body cam video from the traffic stop. He claimed that he fired his gun at DuBose because he thought DuBose was going to run him over with his car and kill him.

[Tensing: 'I fired at him because I thought he was going to kill me']

A jury was seated in one day in Tensing's first trial, which ended in a hung jury.

Attorneys questioned potential jurors for a third day Tuesday.

WATCH LIVE: Jury selection continues in Tensing retrial

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.