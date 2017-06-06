George and Amal Clooney welcome twins

Actor George Clooney and Amal Clooney arrive at the 42nd Cesar Film Awards ceremony at Salle Pleyel in Paris, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. This annual ceremony is presented by the French Academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

George Clooney is finally a father!

The actor and his wife, Amal, welcomed twins Ella and Alexander Clooney on Tuesday morning, according to publicist Stan Rosenfield.

Rosenfield told the Associated Press both are "happy, healthy and doing fine."

He also joked with the AP, saying "George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

Clooney, 55, grew up in Augusta, Kentucky. Amal is a human-rights lawyer.

These are the couple's first children. They were married in 2014 in Italy.

