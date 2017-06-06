Kroger announces plans for new store in Downtown Cincinnati

The site for the new Kroger. (FOX19 NOW/Mike Schell)

What the new Kroger in Downtown Cincinnati will look like. (Photo courtesy of 3CDC)

Kroger will be opening up a new store in Downtown Cincinnati, store officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

The location, which will be near its corporate headquarters, will be at the corner of Central Parkway and Walnut Street. The current space is a parking lot.

The store will anchor a mixed-use project that will include an apartment and parking garage. It's expected to open by 2019.

It will be the first supermarket in Downtown Cincinnati in more than 40 years.

Currently, the closet Kroger for those who live in downtown is the 1200-square-foot store off Vine Street in Over-The-Rhine.

