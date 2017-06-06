UC to hire XU's Scott Googins

Xavier coach Scott Googins talks to his players as they warm up before an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game against Vanderbilt on Friday, May 30, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The University of Cincinnati will name Scott Googins as their head baseball coach, multiple sources confirm to FOX19 NOW sports.

Googins led Xavier to three NCAA Tournament appearances in the last four years.

The Musketeers advanced to the regional championship round against Louisville in this year's tournament.

Googins will replace Ty Neal as head coach of the Bearcats.

Neal resigned during the American Conference tournament for what the university called personal reasons.

