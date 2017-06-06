UC to hire XU's Scott Googins

A newly released classified document says Russian hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier days before last year's presidential election.Full Story >
A newly released classified document says Russian hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier days before last year's presidential election.Full Story >
A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.Full Story >
A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.Full Story >
An 11-year-old Franklin boy suffered serious burns Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >
An 11-year-old Franklin boy suffered serious burns Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >