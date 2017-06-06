Medical helicopter requested for Franklin boy who suffered serio - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Medical helicopter requested for Franklin boy who suffered serious burns

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
FRANKLIN, OH (FOX19) -

An 11-year-old Franklin boy suffered serious burns Tuesday afternoon.

The boy was burned on Rooks Lane near South Main Street, at around 2 p.m. 

No word how the boy was burned. Gasoline is involved, said Franklin Police.

Air Care took the boy to Cincinnati Children's Hospital. No word on his condition. 

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this developing story.

