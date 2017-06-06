Medical helicopter requested for Franklin boy who suffered serious burns

An 11-year-old Franklin boy suffered serious burns Tuesday afternoon.

The boy was burned on Rooks Lane near South Main Street, at around 2 p.m.

No word how the boy was burned. Gasoline is involved, said Franklin Police.

Air Care took the boy to Cincinnati Children's Hospital. No word on his condition.

