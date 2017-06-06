Police: Man wanted for using officer's stolen credit cards

Cincinnati police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a theft and use of a police officer’s stolen credit card.

The officer had the window of her personal vehicle smashed and had her purse stolen at Smale Park on Thursday, May 18. The officer was working a uniformed detail at the time of the theft, police said.

The suspect immediately used the cards after the theft.

Crimestoppers is offering a $500.00 cash reward for anyone who can identify this suspect wanted for the investigation.

If you know the identity subject, call Detective Frank McGraw, Central Business Section at 513-352-5445.

