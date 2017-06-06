8 victims in Cameo Night Club shooting file lawsuit against club

Eight victims of the Cameo Night Club shooting have filed a lawsuit against the club, owner and an employee.

The nightclub shootout left two people dead and injured 17 others on March 26.

The victims, Shannon Brown, Rodney Espy, Jarrod Givens, Jordan Harris, Dionna Heath, Rayshaunda Higgins, Khristian Howell, and Ronald Lee, filed the lawsuit against Cameo Night Club, Kellogg Group, owner Julian Rodgers and an unknown employee.

The lawsuit states the nightclub failed to implement and follow a proper security plan, failed to employ adequate security, and failed to use appropriate measures to protect patrons.

The Cochran Firm is holding a press conference on Thursday to further discuss the lawsuit.

Several hundred people were inside Cameo Night Club off Kellogg Avenue in the East End when the gunfight broke after a dispute among several people in the early morning hours of March 26, police have said.

The club was supposed to be checking patrons for weapons. However, at least three different guns made it inside, according to police.

O’Bryan Spikes, 27, and Deondre Davis, 29 were killed.

Davis and Cornell Beckley, 27, were charged with murder in Spikes' death. Police also are searching for a third, unidentified suspect.

Deters said had Davis survived, he would also be facing a 38-count indictment.

Investigators believe Beckley fired the first shots inside the East End club on March 26.

Beckley stood on the club stage and fired least four shots from a .25 caliber revolver into the crowd, Deters said. Davis then fired a .40 caliber Glock at least 8 times.

Deters said both Beckley and Davis were not legally allowed to carry firearms.

Cincinnati police recovered both guns along with a 9mm weapon believed to belong to the unidentified third suspect.

In total, Beckley is charged with:

2 counts of Murder (Special Felony), 2 counts of Involuntary Manslaughter (Felony 1), 30 counts of Felonious Assault (Felony 2), 1 count of Weapon Under Disability (Felony 3), 1 count of Illegal Possession of a Firearm in a Liquor Permit Premises (Felony 3), 1 count of Carrying Concealed Weapons (Felony 4) and 1 count of Inducing Panic (Misdemeanor 1).

Cameo Night Cub has a history of gun violence including a shooting inside the club on New Years Day 2015 and a shooting in the parking lot in September of the same year.

Police were called to the club upwards of 100 times since the beginning of 2016, city documents show.

Club manager Julian Rodgers turned his liquor permit over to authorities on the day after the incident.

The club permanently shut down March 31.

