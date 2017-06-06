Two suspects in custody after Finneytown bank robbery

Two suspects are in police custody after a robbery at WesBanco Tuesday evening.

Dispatchers said the suspects robbed the bank around 5 p.m. and fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash.

The bank is located in the 8700 block of Winton Road.

Police and K9 units tracked the suspects to Harrison Avenue.

It's not clear where the suspects were arrested. Two guns were also recovered, police said.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.

