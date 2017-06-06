Former Campbell County judge facing more human trafficking charges

A former Campbell County district judge has been charged with six more counts of human trafficking, including one with a minor, according to Attorney General Andy Beshear.

Timothy Nolan, 70, of California, KY, now faces 12 counts of human trafficking, including two with minors. Nolan could face up to 20 years in prison for each charge with a minor and up to 10 years for each charge with an adult.

He also was a member on the Campbell County School Board.

Campbell County Schools issued this press release:

Late this afternoon, Mr. Tim Nolan formally tendered his resignation from the Campbell County Board of Education, effectively immediately. Per statute, the Campbell County Board of Education will forward his resignation to the Kentucky Commissioner of Education, Dr. Stephen Pruitt, who will be responsible for appointing a replacement at a later time.

A state judge set Nolan's bail at $750,000.

Campbell County Police got an arrest warrant for Nolan on April 20.

According to Beshear, the crimes occurred in August 2016.

Anyone with information that could help police in this case should contact the Campbell County Police Department.